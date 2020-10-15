With contracts of some players across Europe coming towards their end over the next 12 months or so, there could be some bargains and great deals to be had next summer.

Though one move that’s being touted would be anything but a bargain, were it to come off, it’s safe to say it would be the biggest transfer in football history.

According to Tuttosport and cited by the Daily Mail, Juventus are putting together a package that would encourage Kylian Mbappe to join them from Paris Saint-Germain, with Cristiano Ronaldo going the opposite way.

In simple terms it’s thought that the deal would be worth in the region of £360m, which would make it far and away the most expensive transfer ever executed.

Ronaldo is of interest to the French side according to the Daily Mail, and with his contract running out in 2022, the Italian giants could be assuaged to take a fee for him in a years time rather than letting him leave for free a further year later.

With Mbappe’s fondness of Real Madrid well known, the Bianconeri would face a fight to land the World Cup winner in any event, but money talks in football and Juve are sure to go all out to try and land him.