Manchester United identify alternative to Pochettino as potential Solskjaer replacement

Manchester United have reportedly identified former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri as a potential alternative to Mauricio Pochettino as they consider replacements for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It’s been a poor start to the season for Man Utd and it may be that the limitations of inexperienced head coach Solskjaer are starting to show at Old Trafford.

Despite a lot of initial good feeling towards the Norwegian tactician, a legend at United from his playing days, it seems clear the team has not improved enough despite him getting plenty of backing in the transfer market.

According to the Transfer Window Podcast, the experienced Allegri is now one of the options being looked at by the Red Devils, alongside former Tottenham boss Pochettino.

Both are far bigger names and look more ideally suited to a big job like this one, though it remains to be seen if Allegri would go down well with fans.

Despite enjoying plenty of success at Juventus, Allegri isn’t known for getting his teams to play particularly expansive football, which is a pretty important requirement at Old Trafford.

It’s also a totally different challenge winning the title with this dominant Juve side due to the lack of competition in Serie A, with United up against a lot of teams that are already a lot better than them in the Premier League.