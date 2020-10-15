Arsenal have wished Mesut Ozil a happy birthday, which is a little awkward given his current situation at the Emirates Stadium.

Ozil has been totally frozen out of the Arsenal squad by manager Mikel Arteta in recent times, and it seems unlikely he has much of a future with the Gunners.

The German playmaker surely still has something to offer this Arsenal side, which has sometimes been lacking in creativity in the final third.

It seems clear many Arsenal fans still rate Ozil highly, though it seems a pretty even mix of fans responding to the tweet saying the guy is a fraud and needs to be offloaded.

So, all in all, pretty much the same old story for Ozil, who has been a divisive figure for much of his career in north London.

Despite his moments of quality, Ozil has long been criticised for not putting enough effort in, or for disappearing in the big games.

At least the guy got a happy birthday tweet from the club that continues to neglect him, and clearly some fans wish him well…

No matter what happens from here, he will still be one of the best and one of the most iconic player to ever play for us. — P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) October 15, 2020

No hes gone m8 not gd enough — ARSENAL DAILY (@ARSENALDAILY7) October 15, 2020

We deserve better, mate. He's past it. Anyway, happy birthday, Mesut Ozil. ? — Dzivula Mautuh Gube (@DzivulaGube) October 15, 2020

I stand with Mesut Ozil, he deserves another chance??????? pic.twitter.com/b5z1GMOOX3 — ????? ????? (@vnahewi1uqz9lki) October 15, 2020

We don't really miss him — Adi (@Afcadiiii) October 15, 2020

Yes! Play him without hesitation — Prince Nartey (@PrinceN60505221) October 15, 2020

HE IS NOT A LEGEND!!!!!!!!!!!!! — kakashi Hatake (@NaijaArsenal) October 15, 2020