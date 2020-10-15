Arsenal have wished Mesut Ozil a happy birthday, which is a little awkward given his current situation at the Emirates Stadium.
Ozil has been totally frozen out of the Arsenal squad by manager Mikel Arteta in recent times, and it seems unlikely he has much of a future with the Gunners.
The German playmaker surely still has something to offer this Arsenal side, which has sometimes been lacking in creativity in the final third.
It seems clear many Arsenal fans still rate Ozil highly, though it seems a pretty even mix of fans responding to the tweet saying the guy is a fraud and needs to be offloaded.
So, all in all, pretty much the same old story for Ozil, who has been a divisive figure for much of his career in north London.
Despite his moments of quality, Ozil has long been criticised for not putting enough effort in, or for disappearing in the big games.
At least the guy got a happy birthday tweet from the club that continues to neglect him, and clearly some fans wish him well…
No matter what happens from here, he will still be one of the best and one of the most iconic player to ever play for us.
— P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) October 15, 2020
No hes gone m8 not gd enough
— ARSENAL DAILY (@ARSENALDAILY7) October 15, 2020
We deserve better, mate. He's past it. Anyway, happy birthday, Mesut Ozil. ?
— Dzivula Mautuh Gube (@DzivulaGube) October 15, 2020
Sad birthday in fact pic.twitter.com/lsmvLLoRhM
— Sakalinho??? (@AFCSakalinho) October 15, 2020
I stand with Mesut Ozil, he deserves another chance??????? pic.twitter.com/b5z1GMOOX3
— ????? ????? (@vnahewi1uqz9lki) October 15, 2020
We don't really miss him
— Adi (@Afcadiiii) October 15, 2020
Yes! Play him without hesitation
— Prince Nartey (@PrinceN60505221) October 15, 2020
The midfield maestro…… assist king…… Happy birthday King #FreeOzil #playozil pic.twitter.com/1OrivVPUGT
— GIE ?? (@giewillie1) October 15, 2020
HE IS NOT A LEGEND!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— kakashi Hatake (@NaijaArsenal) October 15, 2020
He is waste of space. Arteta has shown Ozil his real place. Ozil needs to understand that he is not bigger than the club. He would be gone in June 21, but the club shall remain. He is just not Ian Wright or Tony Adams, Henry or Bergkamp. He just does not have the mettle.
— ?????? ?????? (@ameharia) October 15, 2020
Typically money has caused this quality player to be omitted from the team.Arsenal and Özil should agree a lower rate which works for football.