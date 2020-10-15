A lot of Arsenal fans seem pretty pleased with the news today that William Saliba will not be heading out on loan.

The young Frenchman is an exciting prospect for the future following an impressive start to his career at former club Saint-Etienne, who he spent last season on loan with following his initial move to Arsenal.

It seems Gooners now want to see Saliba involved in their first-team, and so Arteta’s words at his press conference today have gone down very well.

When asked today about players possibly going out on loan, Arteta said, as quoted by the Metro: “Not at the moment.”

And then when asked specifically if Saliba would be staying, he said: “Yes.”

Arsenal could do with more defensive options after some poor form for a while now from the likes of David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi.

Even if Saliba is young and inexperienced at this level, one imagines he has the potential to be better than those players if given the chance to develop.

Here’s now Arteta’s words have gone down with some fans on Twitter…

William Saliba is staying, yes ?? — Saliba?. (@SalibaEra_) October 15, 2020

Glad Saliba is staying this season, needs to be up against auba every day. — DonArteta (@DonArteta49) October 15, 2020