Arsenal loanee in self-isolation after COVID-19 test comes back positive

Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi has tested positive for coronavirus, his current club Hertha Berlin have announced via their Twitter account.

Guendouzi fell out of favour at the Emirates under the stewardship of Mikel Arteta and was subsequently loaned to Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin towards the tail end of the transfer window.

The Frenchman’s stint at Hertha, the idea of which was so he could play football and develop as a player, has hit a roadblock, with the club announcing that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

?? @MatteoGuendouzi has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from international duty. There has been no contact with any Hertha players or staff. He is symptom-free and feeling well, but will now self-isolate for 10 days. Get well soon, Mattéo! pic.twitter.com/O6nRXQL5Jd — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) October 15, 2020

The club note that Guendouzi has an asymptomatic version of the virus and will self-isolate, having not come into contact with anyone else affiliated with the club.

Guendouzi is just the latest of a string of footballers who have been forced to miss out on action, for both club and country, as a result of testing positive for coronavirus.

But – he’s doing well, which is really all that matters at the end of the day. Football can come later.