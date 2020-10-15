Menu

Video: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says we “need” fans back at football

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken out on the need to get fans back into football games despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Cases have been rising rapidly in the UK and it’s hard to see things changing regarding fans any time soon, with the Premier League being played behind closed doors since it resumed in the summer.

Still, see below as Arteta stresses that talks are ongoing about a solution as he makes it clear how important it is to have supporters present at grounds…

“Football is based on our fans…We have to respect them… We really need them…We can see how different this sport is without them,” he said at his press conference.

Arsenal are preparing for a return to action this weekend with a big game against Manchester City.

