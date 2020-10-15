Mikel Arteta on Arsenal squad’s reaction to Thomas Partey signing and potential debut against Man City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that there was a huge positive reaction to the transfer deadline day signing of Thomas Partey.

The Ghana international made a dramatic late move to the Emirates Stadium from Atletico Madrid, where he shone as one of the finest midfielders in Europe for a number of years.

It seems clear Partey will give Arsenal a major boost in a problem position, and Arteta admits it clearly got a positive reaction out of his players and staff when he joined.

The Gunners take on Manchester City in a big game in the Premier League this weekend and fans will no doubt be itching to see their new signing in action straight away.

Arteta didn’t give too much away in that respect, but admitted the 27-year-old was keen to get going and that some players settle quicker than others when they join new teams.

“Today he will have his first training session. He will need to go quickly… He wants to play. We will see. You see players adapting really quickly and others taking a long time,” the Spanish tactician said at his press conference, as quoted by football.london.

“I’ve seen the buzz around the place. The fans are really happy, I’ve seen some really positive reactions. The same with the team and staff. We have rated him for a long time.”