Mikel Arteta attempts to explain complicated situation with Arsenal star following COVID-19 outbreak

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has attempted to explain a slightly complicated situation involving left-back Kieran Tierney ahead of this weekend’s big Premier League clash with Manchester City.

The Spanish tactician is not yet sure if Tierney will be able to play against City this weekend due to the need to self-isolate after being in contact with Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who tested positive for coronavirus whilst on international duty with Scotland.

Arteta says Arsenal will hope to find out later today if Tierney can play, as quoted by the Metro, who add that Tierney himself has recently said he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I hope so (that Tierney can play),” Arteta said.

“This is getting very complicated when we are sending players abroad and obviously you lose control, some authorities have different regulations to the actual ones in the Premier League.

“We are still having some discussions with the authorities and hopefully we will know more this afternoon.”

With cases rising again it’s not too surprising to see a growing number of players picking up the illness, with Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara recently out after testing positive.

West Ham boss David Moyes also had to sit out a few games with coronavirus, as did defender Issa Diop.

Arsenal could do with having a key player like Tierney available, however, so Gooners will hope he is able to return safely this weekend.