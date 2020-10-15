Menu

Report states the obvious over Arsenal interest in re-signing former midfielder

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Perhaps the most obvious story of the day comes from the Express, who report that Arsenal are not interested in re-signing Jack Wilshere.

Wilshere broke onto the scene with the Gunners as a teenager, with THAT performance against Barcelona in the Champions League often being cited as as evidence of just how talented a player he is.

MORE: Talks already held over Arsenal star sealing possible Serie A transfer in January

However, after a string of injuries, and a seeming inability to stay fit, Wilshere now finds himself without a club, having departed West Ham over the summer.

Unfortunately for the now 28-year-old Wilshere, a return to the Emirates is not on the horizon, with the Express reporting that Arsenal have no interest in re-signing the midfielder.

More Stories / Latest News
Talks already held over Arsenal star sealing possible Serie A transfer in January
Antoine Griezmann aims sly dig at manager after goal-scoring display for France
Manchester United identify alternative to Pochettino as potential Solskjaer replacement

Although, we could’ve told you that. His stock has fallen even further since he departed North London.

While Mikel Arteta’s midfield could do with a distributor as refined as Wilshere, he is certainly not the answer. Arsenal need players that they can rely on. Unfortunately, Wilshere hasn’t been that for a long time.

More Stories Jack Wilshere

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.