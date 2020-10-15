Report states the obvious over Arsenal interest in re-signing former midfielder

Perhaps the most obvious story of the day comes from the Express, who report that Arsenal are not interested in re-signing Jack Wilshere.

Wilshere broke onto the scene with the Gunners as a teenager, with THAT performance against Barcelona in the Champions League often being cited as as evidence of just how talented a player he is.

However, after a string of injuries, and a seeming inability to stay fit, Wilshere now finds himself without a club, having departed West Ham over the summer.

Unfortunately for the now 28-year-old Wilshere, a return to the Emirates is not on the horizon, with the Express reporting that Arsenal have no interest in re-signing the midfielder.

Although, we could’ve told you that. His stock has fallen even further since he departed North London.

While Mikel Arteta’s midfield could do with a distributor as refined as Wilshere, he is certainly not the answer. Arsenal need players that they can rely on. Unfortunately, Wilshere hasn’t been that for a long time.