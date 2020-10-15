Talks already held over Arsenal star sealing possible Serie A transfer in January

Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac could reportedly be set for a January transfer window move to Roma.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, discussions via an intermediary already seem to have begun over Kolasinac potentially swapping the Emirates Stadium for the Stadio Olimpico this winter.

Kolasinac has not been a regular at Arsenal for some time now and many fans might have expected to see him move on during the summer, though he ended up staying put.

Still, it seems moves are already being made for the Bosnia international to get his escape from north London when the next transfer window opens.

Roma could be a good move for Kolasinac as it would allow him to continue playing at a high level, but perhaps with more first-team opportunities than he’s enjoyed with the Gunners.

The versatile defender looked a promising signing when he first joined Arsenal from Schalke back in 2017, but he’s just not been able to reproduce his best form in a red and white shirt.