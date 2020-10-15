Video: Arsene Wenger gives controversial response to Project Big Picture proposals

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has given a slightly surprising response to the recent proposals put together in the so-called Project Big Picture.

These plans were revealed in a report from the Telegraph, and it seems Wenger believes there could be some merit to at least some of the ideas…

?? "You have to restructure English football. 92 clubs is too many clubs to survive" Arsene Wenger has his say on Project Big Picture and believes more than two PL clubs came up with the plan ? More: https://t.co/wlbnndn9fj pic.twitter.com/ej8hY3K1VW — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 15, 2020

See the video above as Wenger makes it clear he thinks there are now too many smaller clubs in the English football pyramid, and that radical changes may be needed throughout the game.

It’s certainly disappointing to see Wenger dismiss some of the smaller teams as unimportant in this way, if that is what he’s implying with his comments.