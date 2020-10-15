Menu

Video: Arsene Wenger gives controversial response to Project Big Picture proposals

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has given a slightly surprising response to the recent proposals put together in the so-called Project Big Picture.

These plans were revealed in a report from the Telegraph, and it seems Wenger believes there could be some merit to at least some of the ideas…

See the video above as Wenger makes it clear he thinks there are now too many smaller clubs in the English football pyramid, and that radical changes may be needed throughout the game.

It’s certainly disappointing to see Wenger dismiss some of the smaller teams as unimportant in this way, if that is what he’s implying with his comments.

More Stories Arsene Wenger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.