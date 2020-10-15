Atletico Madrid will need to pay €30m for Thomas Partey replacement after Arsenal’s late move limits their options

It would probably have benefitted everyone if Arsenal has just made the move to sign Thomas Partey early in the transfer window, but instead they left it until the final moments.

Arsenal and Partey would have had more time to work together and he could be settled in by now, while Atletico Madrid wouldn’t be scrambling around trying to find a replacement.

Due to the timing of the transfer it means Atleti can only sign players from Spain just now, and it’s won’t surprise anyone to hear that rival clubs are jacking their prices up.

They know Atletico have a lot of money to spend while they won’t want to lose a key player now, so it explains why Levante are demanding €30m to let Jose Campana go.

Crystal Palace fans may remember him after a brief spell a few years ago but he’s only had one full season as a starter in the top flight, although that did come last year with Levante.

His release clause sits at €60m so at least they are showing some willingness to negotiate here and the player has publicly talked about the interest from Atletico, but the club hope he will stay.

It’s not clear if Diego Simeone’s men will agree to pay that much just now, but they might not have a choice if they want to improve the side.