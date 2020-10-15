Barcelona drop out of the race to sign world class defender on a free transfer due to wage demands

Sometimes it’s better to be a great player in a scarce position than a generational talent in a popular one when it comes to free agency, and David Alaba could be the ultimate test of that.

Top quality full backs have always been in short supply – especially on the left hand side – but it’s reached a point where a lot of the current generation are starting to enter their decline phase, so someone like Alaba will be in high demand.

Barcelona face that situation with Jordi Alba who is still a wonderful player, but he’s getting older and he could start to look vulnerable when his pace goes.

Mundo Deportivo have indicated that Barca have approached the Bayern man several times about a transfer, but it’s becoming clear that they just cannot meet his wage demands at all.

The Athletic recently confirmed that Alaba’s contract runs out next summer and things are starting to turn ugly in his relationship with Bayern, while his demands of £400k a week are unlikely to help when it comes to contract talks either.

That would be a serious investment for anyone to make and it might be more palatable when there’s no transfer fee, but it’s clearly still more than Barca can afford.

Jordi Alba still looks fine for now but a long term solution will need to be found, and those at the Nou Camp must be wincing when they see Marc Cucurella playing incredibly well for Getafe and wondering why they let him go.