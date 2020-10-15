On the pitch, Barcelona have been almost perfect in La Liga.

The only points that they’ve dropped in their 2020/21 campaign so far came when they could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to Sevilla.

However, coming on the back of two wins against Villarreal and Celta Vigo, manager Ronald Koeman has to be happy with how things have gone so far.

Off of the pitch it’s been a whole different story.

Aside from all manner of crises that the club have recently had to deal with, a vote of no confidence in president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, and his board, has passed the first stage.

The second stage will be the actual vote for which there would need to be 10 percent of Barcelona’s approximate 150,000 members voting, and then two thirds of that vote needing to be in favour of a new president in order for Bartomeu to be sent packing.

According to Sport, the dates of November 1 and 2 have been proposed for the second stage of proceedings, meaning that Bartomeu could be ousted from the Camp Nou within the next three weeks.