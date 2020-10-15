£30m star undergoing medical ahead of completing West Ham transfer

West Ham reportedly look to be closing in on a transfer deal for Brentford winger Said Benrahma.

The Algeria international has shone at Championship level and surely looks too good not to make the step up to playing in the Premier League at this point in his career.

It looks like Benrahma may now finally be getting his move as Sky Sports report he’s undergoing a medical with West Ham ahead of a £30million move.

This is an exciting purchase for the Hammers, with Benrahma likely to add plenty of flair and quality to their attack and give them a lift after an otherwise underwhelming summer window.

The transfer window is not yet closed for deals between Premier League and EFL clubs, so it looks like West Ham are set to take advantage of that with a smart piece of business.

Benrahma has also been linked with other top flight sides in recent times as the Daily Mirror recently claimed he might be more likely to move to Crystal Palace, though the latest suggests he’s heading for West Ham.