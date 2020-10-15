As Man United prepare to face Newcastle United at the weekend, it’s not an exaggeration to suggest that another poor result for the Red Devils could see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job on the line.

United have been pathetic for large parts of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, even if it’s only still in its infancy.

A defeat at home to Crystal Palace was avoidable and the less said about the 6-1 thumping by Spurs the better. Not to mention only beating Brighton and Hove Albion technically after the final whistle had sounded.

It’s at this time when players need to stand up and be counted, and to that end, despite a horrific summer, a poor start to his season personally and latterly a sending off whilst on England duty, the Daily Mirror understand that Harry Maguire wants to play on.

The former Leicester man looked crestfallen after his red card against Denmark, prompting many to suggest that he has the weight of the world on his shoulders.

However, he remains the captain and a focal point of Solskjaer’s defence. Even if the Norwegian thought it was in Maguire’s best interests to drop him, he doesn’t really have anyone able to slot in, in his place.

Thankfully, it appears that he’ll not need to worry with Maguire clearly wanting to play through his bad patch and come out the other side.