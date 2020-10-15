AC Milan star on Chelsea shortlist with contract expiring next summer

Chelsea considered a move for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma prior to Edouard Mendy’s arrival in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues found themselves in dire need of a new goalkeeper following the downturn in form of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who lost his place to veteran Willy Caballero towards the tail end of last season.

Edouard Mendy was recruited from Rennes, with the Senegalese international starting Chelsea’s last two games before the current international break.

Mendy looks sure to be Chelsea’s number one keeper going forward, but he wasn’t the only option considered by the West London giants as they looked to secure a replacement for Kepa.

Fabrizio Romano writes for Calciomercato that Chelsea sniffed around Donnarumma of AC Milan over the summer, with the Italian’s contract set to expire in the summer of 2021.

However, the feeling at the San Siro is that the youngster will sign a contract extension with the Rossoneri, the club who gave him the opportunity to play first-team football at such a young age.

Chelsea will need to wait and see how Mendy copes with life in the Premier League before determining if a return to the market for another goalkeeper is necessary – but Donnarumma looks to be off the table, even if he is on Marina Granovskaia’s shortlist.