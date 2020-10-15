Approach made: Chelsea attempted to sign Inter Milan attacker over the summer

Chelsea made a move to sign Inter Milan attacker Lautaro Martinez over the summer transfer window, according to Italian website TMW.

Martinez netted 21 goals for Inter last season, with Antonio Conte’s men falling short in the Serie A title race, despite the Argentine’s best efforts in front of goal.

The 23-year-old has now been linked with his manager’s former employers, Chelsea, with TMW claiming that there was an approach to attempt to sign him over the summer.

It’s unclear what Chelsea’s intentions would be with Martinez, with Timo Werner being acquired as the new primary source of goals, and the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz in behind.

However, TMW claim there were was interest nonetheless, but Martinez would only leave the San Siro if either of the two La Liga titans came calling – Barcelona and Real Madrid.

That leaves Chelsea with little chance of getting a deal done, if true, but you get the feeling that Frank Lampard will be relatively content with the options he has in the attacking third of the field.

If Chelsea were to part with the kind of figure it would likely take to sign Martinez, they would be better suited doing it on a new centre-back.