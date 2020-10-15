Menu

Chelsea plotting sensational swoop for Juventus’ Serie A MVP

Chelsea are monitoring the situation surrounding Juventus forward Paulo Dybala’s contract, according to claims made in a report published by TMW.

Dybala has won five consecutive Serie A titles since signing for the Serie A giants, as well as picking up the league’s MVP award for his outstanding performances last term.

However, as TMW report, a contract extension with the club has not yet been agreed, even though his employers are keen to tie him down until 2025.

As if often the case with situations of this kind, Dybala is now being linked with the exit door. TMW note that Chelsea are showing an interest in signing the Argentine.

Chelsea have been one of the busiest clubs in the world over the summer, adding talent such as Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech to their attacking ranks.

There may be no real necessity to sign Dybala, but if a player of that calibre ever becomes available, top clubs will waste no time throwing their name into the mix.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, TMW believe that the 26-year-old would only be prepared to depart Turin if Barcelona or Real Madrid come calling. It remains to be seen if they will.

