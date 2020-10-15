Chelsea could be ready to sell big name to fund transfer swoop for Premier League star

Chelsea could reportedly be ready to offload N’Golo Kante if it helps them afford a deal to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

This seems like a risky strategy, but there’s no doubt Rice looks one of the best young players in the Premier League right now and like someone who could be a major asset to a top six club.

Kante, meanwhile, has seen his influence wane slightly of late, and the Daily Star name him as a player who could be likely to make way for Rice if the Blues revive their interest.

It’s widely documented that Chelsea were in for the England international during the summer, as reported by the likes of Sky’s Angelo Mangiante in the tweet below…

This deal never materialised, but it might be that Chelsea now need to make sales before bringing in further signings due to the amount they spent on the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell over the summer.

Rice coming in next could be great business by the west London giants, and former Hammers left-back Paul Konchesky recently told CaughtOffside why his old club surely accept they’ll be losing him soon.

“I think the club know if they or Declan go on to having a good season, then maybe it’s only a matter of time before someone comes in to make a bid for him,” he said. “At the minute I think you’d be looking at £60million-plus for him.”