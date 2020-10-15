Done Deal: Chelsea ace completes a season long loan switch with an option to buy

Victor Moses always looked like the kind of player who would struggle to make an impact at Chelsea when he arrived from Wigan, and that was largely true during his spell at Stamford Bridge.

He’s been out on loan five times already but he did shine under Antonio Conte, where his hard running and relentless approach made him stand out under the Italian.

He had another chance under Conte during a loan spell with Inter Milan last year but that didn’t become permanent, and it looked like he would be stuck at Chelsea until January with little prospect of first team football.

It turns out he’s actually heading out on loan for the sixth time in his Chelsea career, after Russian giants Spartak Moscow confirmed that they’ve signed him for the season.

They go on to state that there is an option to buy in that deal, and it sounds like they plan to play him as a right winger during his stay.