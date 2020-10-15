Dreadful news for Arsenal loanee as he’s ruled out with a long term injury

The ideal scenario for any loanee is to go somewhere else and impress at a high level so you can get more chances when you return, but it’s very easy to get forgotten about.

Arsenal are already overloaded at centre back so someone like Konstantinos Mavropanos would have to have an excellent season with Stuttgart to get noticed, but that’s looking unlikely after he was ruled out with a long term injury:

Gute Besserung, @DMavropanos! "Dinos hat sich im Testspiel gegen Freiburg eine Verletzung am Meniskus zugezogen und muss operiert werden“, sagt der #VfB Cheftrainer Pellegrino #Matarazzo. #VfB #VfBPK pic.twitter.com/p2tElW99JT — VfB Stuttgart (@VfB) October 15, 2020

There’s no specific timescale on that report but they do confirm that he needs surgery, and it’s likely that he’ll miss the rest of this year instead.

It’s just the worst timing for him because he had started to break into the team, but now he’s simply battling to try and get fit and play some part before his loan spell ends.

It looks like Gabriel and William Saliba will be the long term pairing at the heart of Mikel Arteta’s defence but the Frenchman is struggling to get into the side just now, so it shows you how tough the task is for Mavropanos to get a chance.

It’s likely that he’s playing to simply earn himself a decent move next summer, but his main focus just now has to be getting fit and trying to force his way back into the Stuttgart team next season.