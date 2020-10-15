Exclusive: “A top class human being” – Luke Chadwick explains why former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still right for Man United

From the outside it does look like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might not have a long time left in charge of Man United, but it’s impossible to tell what the club have planned these days.

Critics will point to his mediocre record before taking the job and a lack of improvement in certain areas of the pitch, but it’s tough to figure out how much of that his his fault.

He inherited a mess of a squad which was made up of unsuccessful signings by Moyes, van Gaal and Mourinho, so he’s done a good job of clearing out a lot of deadwood and putting a decent team on the pitch.

The problem there is Man United fans are used to being dominant so simply being “decent” isn’t enough, and their start to this season won’t help his cause.

To get an idea of what Solskjaer would be like behind the scenes Caught Offside spoke to his former Man United teammate Luke Chadwick, and it does sound like he’s the kind of person who can deal with the problems facing the squad right now.

The squad looks short of confidence and some players will need a pick me up, and Chadwick spoke about Solskjaer during their time together as teammates:

“Ole was hugely approachable, a top class human being. I’m sure he’s open to the players going to speak with him and he’ll be completely honest with them.”

He also pointed to positive performances last season and how that proves he’s got the capability to man manage:

“He got the best performances in a Man United shirt from Martial and Pogba who I understand are not easy to manage”

“We’ve not seen the best of them at the start of this season but he’s shown he can get the best out of them”

It’s fair to say that the general feeling in United’s support is negative just now but part of the problem is figuring out who’s at fault here.

The board deserve some stick for a farcical approach to transfers and that’s hampered Solskjaer in his efforts, but there will be some who suggest the manager is out of his depth and his stubbornness with team selection is only making things worse.

It might end up being a situation where Solskjaer is an outstanding person but not the right man for the job, so he does need to turn things round very quickly.