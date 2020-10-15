Exclusive: “Surprised if he doesn’t start” – Former Man United ace urges Solskjaer to find a way to start his new signing vs Newcastle

It’s not clear how precarious Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position is at Old Trafford just now, but a bad result against Newcastle on Saturday isn’t going to help.

It’s going to be an interesting team selection because usually a manager will put his faith in his most trusted players in these occasions, but so many Man United players are out of form just now.

David de Gea looked suspect for Spain during the break, Harry Maguire looks like a broken man, Luke Shaw had a disaster against Spurs, and that’s just the defence.

There are question marks over Rashford, Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Martial as well, but one player who has looked consistently bright is Donny van de Beek.

The Dutchman looked impressive for his country this week but he also brings some energy and attacking threat to the United midfield, so he must be on the verge of a start.

Caught Offside caught up with former Man United midfielder Luke Chadwick to see what he would do if he were in charge for this game, and he wants to see van de Beek start the game:

“Signing Van de Beek does allow a little bit of rotation. Bruno Fernandes isn’t firing as much and it was always going to be tough for him to stay at the same standard as last season”

“I can’t imagine they’ve signed a top young player just to sit on the bench all season”

“I think there will be changes made from the last game. Van de Beek is the one you would expect to start this game. You need to find a way of winning games and I’d be very surprised if he doesn’t start.”

Chadwick also stated that he didn’t know who would drop out of the midfield to make way for the Dutchman, but that’s something for Solskjaer to work out.

He needs to get a result and van de Beek has shown that he will score goals and make a difference at the highest level, so hopefully he does get to start so we can see how good he really is.