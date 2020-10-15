Juventus take step to move ahead of Arsenal in midfielder transfer battle

Juventus are reportedly putting the wheels in motion for a future transfer deal for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

The France international was targeted by Arsenal during the summer, though a deal ended up falling through due to the way the Gunners tried to conduct their business, according to a recent report from The Athletic.

Aouar looks a top talent and like he has a big career ahead of him, so it’s little surprise to see Calciomercato report that Juventus made contact with him recently as they look to move to the front of the queue in any future transfer battle for his signature.

Aouar could be an ideal replacement for Miralem Pjanic, who left Juve for Barcelona in the summer, and he’s a similar style of player to Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who has also been on their radar, CaughtOffside understands.

With Arsenal signing Thomas Partey on deadline day, it remains to be seen if they’d necessarily be back in for Aouar as a priority any time soon.

However, the 22-year-old could still offer something different to the Gunners, perhaps as a long-term replacement for the out-of-favour Mesut Ozil, or as an alternative to loanee Dani Ceballos if he doesn’t stay at the Emirates Stadium permanently.