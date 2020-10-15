There are just a few days to go until the first Merseyside derby of the 2020/21 Premier League season, and it promises to be a cracker.
Everton are top of the pile going into the match having won all of their matches so far, whilst Liverpool come into the game off of a 7-2 hammering at Aston Villa.
On paper, the Toffees would probably be slight favourites this time around, but they’ve not won this fixture for a decade and former Liverpool player, Jose Enrique doesn’t believe that will chance this weekend.
“Realistically I see Everton dropping their first points of the season this Saturday,” he said.
“They’re similar to Manchester City in that they now have an owner who has come in and spent a lot of money on big players from Real Madrid – something which would have been impossible before for a team like Everton.
Though it’s far too early to label this as a must-win game for either side, bragging rights are, as ever, at stake, and in Everton’s case, their continued stay at the top could hinge on whether they get a win.
Another defeat for Liverpool could well see questions being asked as to whether their bubble has been burst, but Enrique is quietly confident.
