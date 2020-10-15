Former Liverpool and Newcastle United player, Jose Enrique, is fed up.

Fed up with being asked the same old question as to why he appears to support the Reds over the Magpies.

Whilst it shouldn’t really matter who he supports or follows, it’s clearly been a bone of contention that Enrique has felt compelled to finally answer.

“I’m tired of people asking me all the time about who I support – ‘why Liverpool and not Newcastle?’ so I’m going to reply to that now because I never do…,” he said.

“For me, Liverpool, it was a big move. I can’t compare the two teams. I love Newcastle, they treated me so good, I was so happy and I did so well there as well and the fans are amazing.

“I have nothing bad to say about the club. Newcastle will always have a place in my heart.

“But Liverpool has been everything for me. I had the best times and the worst times of my life there. I had my injury there, I met my partner there. And then after the worst moment of my life, my tumour, Liverpool were the first ones to get in touch.

“Peter Moore was the first person to get in touch with me. The club put me with the legends as soon as they could. How they’ve been with me from the first day, they always treated me with so much respect.

“[…] I was going through a very difficult time in my life and they looked after me so much.

“The fans on social media have always been incredible to me – the Newcastle fans have always been great too – but it goes further with Liverpool.”

It’s fair to say that he served both clubs with aplomb and quickly became a fan favourite both on Merseyside and in the north-east.

Although illness cut short his career, the fact that he appears to retain the love and respect of supporters at both clubs speaks for itself.

A small portion of Magpies fans perhaps don’t fully accept that life as a professional footballer is just a job – albeit an enjoyable and lucrative one – and like anyone who goes to work, there are going to be places of enjoyment that you like more than others.

That’s just how it is.

Jose Enrique was speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes – the home of 5-A-Side.