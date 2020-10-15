Former Liverpool and Newcastle United player, Jose Enrique, is fed up.
Fed up with being asked the same old question as to why he appears to support the Reds over the Magpies.
Whilst it shouldn’t really matter who he supports or follows, it’s clearly been a bone of contention that Enrique has felt compelled to finally answer.
“I’m tired of people asking me all the time about who I support – ‘why Liverpool and not Newcastle?’ so I’m going to reply to that now because I never do…,” he said.
It’s fair to say that he served both clubs with aplomb and quickly became a fan favourite both on Merseyside and in the north-east.
Although illness cut short his career, the fact that he appears to retain the love and respect of supporters at both clubs speaks for itself.
A small portion of Magpies fans perhaps don’t fully accept that life as a professional footballer is just a job – albeit an enjoyable and lucrative one – and like anyone who goes to work, there are going to be places of enjoyment that you like more than others.
That’s just how it is.
