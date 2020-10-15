After being diagnosed with covid-19 during the international break, Cristiano Ronaldo had been forced to quarantine away from his Portuguese team-mates in the team hotel.

It should’ve been a given that the Juventus striker would stay put until the quarantining period was over, but the star has already made his way back to Italy.

Such a move hasn’t sat well with the Italian Sports Minister, Vincenzo Spadafora, however.

Spadafora appeared to be incensed at the way in which Ronaldo flagrantly broke the coronavirus protocols, even though Juventus believe that they’ve done everything right.

“Without authorisation from the health authorities, I think he has violated the protocol,” he was quoted as saying to Rai Radio, cited by The Sun.

Juve hit straight back, countering: “Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Italy with a medical flight authorised by the relevant health authorities at the request of the player and will continue his isolation at his home,” per The Sun.

As of this moment, Ronaldo still hasn’t been given a clean bill of health and is sure to miss some upcoming games for the bianconeri.

He’ll likely be hoping to be fit for the end of the month and a reunion with old foe, Lionel Messi.

Both Barcelona and Juventus have a point to prove in the Champions League, and they’ll both want to do so with their talismen in situ.