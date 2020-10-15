Robert Lewandowski leapfrogs generational titan in scorers list with Poland brace

Robert Lewandowski overtook one of the greatest strikers of all-time in the list of top European international goal scorers last night.

Lewandowski was the best player in the world throughout the previous campaign, netting an extraordinary 55 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich.

He appears intent on carrying that red-hot form over to the national team, too, with the 32-year-old netting a brace during Poland’s 3-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina last night.

In doing so, as Polish journalist Kamil Rogolski took to Twitter to reveal, Lewandowski scored his 62nd and 63rd goals for his country, taking him up to seventh in the all-time European rankings – above Zlatan Ibrahimovic!

Robert Lewandowski wyprzedzi? Zlatana Ibrahimovicia i awansowa? na 7. miejsce w klasyfikacji najlepszych strzelców w historii europejskich reprezentacji: ?? C. Ronaldo 101

?? F. Puskas 84

?? S. Kocsis 75

?? M. Klose 71

?? G. Muller 68

?? R. Keane 68

?? R. Lewandowski 63#POLBIH — Kamil Rogólski (@K_Rogolski) October 14, 2020

Zlatan has retired from international duty with Sweden, so will be a non-mover in the rankings barring an unprecedented U-turn.

Lewandowski, on the right side of his 30s, may well fancy his chances of reaching number two on this list – because let’s be honest – he’s not getting anywhere near Cristiano Ronaldo.

He’s 21 goals away from Ferenc Puskas. Can he do it?