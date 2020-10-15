Liverpool ace looks set for a fifth loan move as Championship strugglers lead the race for his signature

It won’t surprise many people if Harry Wilson ends up going out on loan again this season, but you do wonder if Liverpool have done the right thing for his long term development.

A recent report from The Mirror indicated that there was a lot of interest from Premier League clubs this summer but Liverpool couldn’t agree a fee.

There’s never been any real indication that he would get a chance in the first team and the signing of Diogo Jota confirmed that, while he also turns 24 early next year so it’s probably time that he did move on.

The transfer window came and went without a move so a loan move to the Championship is now his best option, and The BBC have indicated that struggling Derby County are in pole position to land him.

We’re used to seeing Derby challenging at the top end of the table but they’ve had a horrible start with little firepower going forward, so there will be some hope that Wilson can transform the attack and provide some creativity and goals.

At least it will give him a chance to play regularly and he needs that just now, but you do get the impression he’s now playing to put himself in the shop window for a future transfer instead of trying to earn a chance at Anfield.

This would also be his fifth loan switch, so there has to come a time where it’s in everyone’s best interests to let a player go and try to establish themselves somewhere.