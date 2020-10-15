Liverpool new-boy hails Reds transfer as “highest point in my career”

Liverpool star Diogo Jota is clearly loving life at the moment following his summer transfer to Anfield from Wolves.

The Portugal international shone at Premier League level with Wolves before earning a big move to Liverpool, where he’s continued to impress this season.

It remains to be seen if Jota will go on to become a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s side due to so much competition for places in the squad, but for now he clearly feels on top of the world.

“It’s the highest moment of my career,” he told the Portuguese press.

“I took a big step forward, played the second game as a starter in the national team and the important thing is this, to establish myself more and more as an option, to give my best and grow.”

Liverpool fans will be thrilled to see Jota in such a good frame of mind, and clearly buzzing to do even more for the club.

The Premier League champions take on Everton this weekend and will look to recover after their embarrassing 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa before the international break.