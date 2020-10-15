Menu

Liverpool new-boy hails Reds transfer as “highest point in my career”

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool star Diogo Jota is clearly loving life at the moment following his summer transfer to Anfield from Wolves.

The Portugal international shone at Premier League level with Wolves before earning a big move to Liverpool, where he’s continued to impress this season.

MORE: Liverpool could be set to offload five players in late transfer clear-out

It remains to be seen if Jota will go on to become a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s side due to so much competition for places in the squad, but for now he clearly feels on top of the world.

“It’s the highest moment of my career,” he told the Portuguese press.

“I took a big step forward, played the second game as a starter in the national team and the important thing is this, to establish myself more and more as an option, to give my best and grow.”

More Stories / Latest News
Juventus take step to move ahead of Arsenal in midfielder transfer battle
Lionel Messi agreed to sign for Chelsea after Facetime with Jose Mourinho
Mikel Arteta attempts to explain complicated situation with Arsenal star following COVID-19 outbreak

Liverpool fans will be thrilled to see Jota in such a good frame of mind, and clearly buzzing to do even more for the club.

The Premier League champions take on Everton this weekend and will look to recover after their embarrassing 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa before the international break.

More Stories Diogo Jota

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.