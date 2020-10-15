Liverpool could reportedly be ready to offload as many as five players before the EFL transfer deadline in a major last-minute clear-out.

The Reds had a decent transfer window as they signed big names like Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota, but it remains to be seen if there could still be further changes to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Some departures to trim down the squad seem likely, with Goal reporting that Harry Wilson could be leaving, while Ben Woodburn, Herbie Kane, Liam Millar and Nat Phillips are also candidates for the exit door.

Liverpool seem unlikely to have much use for any of these players, so it might be a good idea to either loan them out or try making some money from selling them while the transfer window remains open for EFL clubs.

Of those players mentioned, Wilson has shown a lot of potential, but it seems like it won’t be enough to earn him more playing time at Anfield, partly due to the high quality competition ahead of him in Klopp’s team.

Woodburn also looked a big prospect at one point but had an underwhelming loan stint at Oxford United last season that perhaps shows he is still some way from being good enough for the LFC first-team.