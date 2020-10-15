After a confidence-sapping 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa, Liverpool would do well to take goalkeeper, Adrian, out of the firing line.

Although the Spaniard wasn’t at fault for all of the goals against him, he was certainly to blame for one or two, and it seems clear that he doesn’t inspire confidence in his defence in the way that Alisson does.

Unfortunately for Jurgen Klopp and his squad, the Brazilian is out for at least the next few weeks, and with Adrian’s form in question something needs to be done.

Fortunately for the German, the transfer window for deals with the Championship and League One and Two clubs is open until the end of the week, and Tim Sherwood has urged Klopp to sign one highly-rated keeper.

“I’m surprised they (Liverpool) never went to the market,” he said on The Kelly & Wrighty Show, cited by the Daily Express.

“I’ll be very surprised if they go for Jack Butland because he’s making mistakes playing in the Championship.

“If they were going to go the Championship, I would think they’d go and get the best goalkeeper in the Championship.

“They’re in that market now. I’d go and get a Ben Foster. Someone who’s got that wealth of experience who you know who will go in there where your back four you will think, ‘yeah, we’ve got him behind us, we know’.”

There isn’t long for Liverpool to dwell on this particular transfer, and a decision will need to be made one way or the other by the weekend.

Frankly, the Reds can’t really afford to keep the status quo as it is, knowing how out of form their back-up keeper is at present.