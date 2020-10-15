No talks yet: Doubts cast over Manchester City star sealing potential Inter Milan transfer

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is not necessarily looking in line for a transfer to Inter Milan, according to latest reports on his situation.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his Here We Go podcast, says Aguero remains in City’s plans for next season and that Inter have not yet been in touch with him or his club about a potential transfer deal.

This will surely be good news as far as City fans are concerned, with Aguero remaining one of their most important players after a great career at the Etihad Stadium.

The Argentina international joined City from Atletico Madrid back in 2011, and has gone on to score an incredible 254 goals for the club in all competitions, helping them to four Premier League titles and a number of other major honours.

Aguero would no doubt be a superb signing for Inter as they look to build a team that can mount a stronger challenge to Juventus, but it doesn’t look like this one is actually on the cards at the moment.

Even neutral fans will surely be glad if we get to see the world class Aguero gracing the English game for a little longer.