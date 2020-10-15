Menu

Boost for Man United as PSG forward is ruled out of Champions League clash

Manchester United FC
Posted by

PSG striker Mauro Icardi will miss his side’s upcoming Champions League clash against Manchester United with a knee injury, reports journalist Saber Desfarges

Icardi netted 20 goals in his debut season in Paris, as well as scoring twice in four appearances this campaign. Thomas Tuchel had successfully replaced Edinson Cavani even before the Uruguayan departed.

It’s Icardi’s significance to PSG which is why he will be such a loss for their Champions League group game against Manchester United next week.

MORE: Wayne Rooney could be fast-tracked into management by start of next week

French journalist Saber Desfarges reported on Twitter that PSG boss Tuchel had confirmed Icardi would not be available for the game after suffering a knee injury – one that thankfully is not too serious.

It’s a boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man United, though, who will be heading to Paris early next week to begin their Champions League campaign.

More Stories / Latest News
£30m star undergoing medical ahead of completing West Ham transfer
Chelsea could be ready to sell big name to fund transfer swoop for Premier League star
Real Madrid star demands respect for VAR after getting favourable decisions at international level too

Although, PSG do still have Neymar and Kylian Mbappe – so you get the feeling they will still pose somewhat of a threat to the backline that conceded six to Spurs.

More Stories Mauro Icardi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.