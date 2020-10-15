PSG striker Mauro Icardi will miss his side’s upcoming Champions League clash against Manchester United with a knee injury, reports journalist Saber Desfarges.

Icardi netted 20 goals in his debut season in Paris, as well as scoring twice in four appearances this campaign. Thomas Tuchel had successfully replaced Edinson Cavani even before the Uruguayan departed.

It’s Icardi’s significance to PSG which is why he will be such a loss for their Champions League group game against Manchester United next week.

French journalist Saber Desfarges reported on Twitter that PSG boss Tuchel had confirmed Icardi would not be available for the game after suffering a knee injury – one that thankfully is not too serious.

Mauro Icardi touché au genou. « Pas grave » selon Thomas Tuchel mais l’Argentin est d’ores et déjà forfait contre Nîmes et Manchester United. #NOPSG #MUFC — Saber Desfarges (@SaberDesfa) October 15, 2020

It’s a boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man United, though, who will be heading to Paris early next week to begin their Champions League campaign.

Although, PSG do still have Neymar and Kylian Mbappe – so you get the feeling they will still pose somewhat of a threat to the backline that conceded six to Spurs.