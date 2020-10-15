Roy Keane reveals his one big worry for struggling Man United star Harry Maguire

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has explained his worry for Harry Maguire as he returns to his club following a nightmare on international duty with England.

It’s not been the best start to the season for Red Devils captain Maguire, who was poor in the club’s recent 6-1 hammering at home to Tottenham.

Maguire then got himself sent off for England against Denmark last night as his misery so far this season continued.

It remains to be seen if the 27-year-old can bounce back from this, but Keane has expressed his worry that he’s now returning to an Old Trafford dressing room that lacks the kind of leaders and personalities to help him through this difficult spell.

This is likely to be quite different from when Keane was at United, with Sir Alex Ferguson’s best sides containing loads of mentally strong characters who kept on winning due to their ability to bounce back from setbacks.

“The only down side is for Maguire, he’s going back to a team not full of confidence,” Keane said, as quoted by the Metro.

“I’ve been in situations before when I was in a situation with brilliant characters, I felt the dressing room was the best in the world. He’s not going to get that, in that back four.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere near those lads – I don’t see them as leaders.”