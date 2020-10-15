Luke Shaw responds to competition from new Manchester United signing Alex Telles

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has spoken out on the added competition in the squad now that Alex Telles has joined from Porto.

The Brazil international made a late move to Old Trafford to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer more options in the left-back slot, and Shaw could have reasons to be worried about his place following this new arrival.

Many would agree that Shaw has not been at his best for Man Utd for some time now, looking particularly poor in the recent 6-1 home thrashing at the hands of Tottenham.

The England international needs to up his game or he’s likely to be out of the team for a long time if Telles can come in and perform at the high level he managed during his time at Porto.

Of course, Telles might well struggle to look as good in English football as he did in Portugal, but Shaw has responded to the new competition he faces for his place in the team.

“Competition for any team is a must,” Shaw told ManUtd.com.

“There is competition for every single spot and you’ve got to be ready for it, work hard and give the manager a decision harder than what he’s had to make before.

“Like I said, competition is very healthy for the squad, it’ll push everyone even more because everyone wants to play.”