Man United star speaks out on rumours of rift between him and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has moved to rubbish rumours of a bust-up with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, report A Bola.

Fernandes wasted no time establishing himself as United’s most important player, having signed for the Red Devils back in the January transfer window.

Whether it be with his distribution from the pockets behind United’s attack, or from 12-yards, Fernandes’ influence in such a short space of time has been almost immeasurable.

However, there have been suggestions that the situation at Old Trafford is far from rosy.

Portuguese journalist Goncalo Lopes appeared to confirm on Twitter that rumours of a rift between Fernandes and manager Solskjaer are indeed true.

“Fernandes loses faith in Solskjaer”. True https://t.co/mpaP3i7N0S — Gonçalo Lopes (@_GoncaloLopes) October 14, 2020

However, Fernandes himself, speaking after Portugal’s 3-0 victory over Sweden, has denied those claims, asking that the media stop using him as a means to unsettle the dressing room.

Fernandes is quoted by A Bola in his home nation saying:

“I believe it is a way to destabilize the group. What was said in no way is true.”

“I was replaced at halftime, it is true, by technical option. The coach told me that the game was almost over [4-1] and that we would have a lot of games ahead of us. Got it. I was not satisfied but said nothing that could harm the group.”

“At the end of the game, the coach sent me a message to wish the team good luck and if I wanted to give a word of support to the team. We spoke at the end by message and I just have to be grateful to the coach who bet on me, his tactics are perfect for me. Do not use my name, my colleagues or the coach to make trouble at Manchester United because the atmosphere is good and the team is ready to respond in the next game.”

Even if there were truth to these claims, it’s unlikely that he would come out publicly and detail a rift between him and his manager.

Though, all we can really do at this stage is take his word for it.