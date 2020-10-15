Lionel Messi agreed to sign for Chelsea after Facetime with Jose Mourinho

Lionel Messi agreed to sign for Chelsea – where he would have earned £50M-a-year net – back in 2014, according to Gianluca Di Marzio for Sky Sports.

Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of all-time, has spent his entire career to date playing for Barcelona.

Since graduating from their illustrious La Masia academy, Messi has stunned the football world with his unparalleled talent.

Things could have been a lot different for the Argentine, however, for Di Marzio has reported for Sky Sports that he came very close to becoming a Chelsea player back in 2014.

No – we’re not pulling your leg.

Di Marzio writes that Messi had a Facetime call with former Blues manager Jose Mourinho, during which he agreed to become a Chelsea player, where the report claims he would’ve earned an eye-watering £50M-a-year – NET!

It’s noted in the report the Blues’ intention to activate his €250M release clause, which six-years and a host of big-money transfers down the line feels like a small price to pay for the best player on the planet.

At the time the transfer would have taken place, Messi would have been lining up alongside Diego Costa and Eden Hazard in Chelsea’s front-line, with close friend Cesc Fabregas distributing from midfield.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be gutted at just how close they were to welcoming a prime Lionel Messi at the Bridge, but it’s a huge compliment to the club if, as Di Marzio claims, he was prepared to sign.

It’s a matter of what could’ve been…