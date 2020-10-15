Although he could be said to have been one of Real Madrid’s best players over the past few seasons, Gareth Bale’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu ended acrimoniously.

A perceived breakdown in relations between the Welshman and Zinedine Zidane has never been confirmed, but the fact that the Frenchman was choosing everyone but Bale to play in his position suggested serious problems behind the scenes.

The difference in Bale’s demeanour since his loan move to former club, Tottenham Hotspur, is marked, and he seems completely at home at White Hart Lane.

However, one of his former colleagues couldn’t resist trolling him for his choice of new club.

“What Bale talked about with the coach is personal,” former Chelsea custodian, Thibaut Courtois, told El Larguero, cited by the Daily Star.

“I don’t know what he thought, but then they are decisions that each one makes.

“I had a good relationship with Gareth and I wish him the best of luck this year, even if he’s not playing for the good London team. He is a great player.”

Bale has been working extra hard in training and looks as though he will be fit enough to make a second Spurs debut against West Ham United in the televised game on Sunday.

The last time the Welshman played against the Hammers in 2013, he scored twice including a magnificent 90th minute winner. What price lightning striking twice?