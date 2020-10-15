Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly chosen his next club for when his contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer.

The France international has decided he wants to join Barcelona next season, despite United still retaining the option of extending his contract by a further year.

It may be that the Red Devils will look to trigger that extension for Pogba before then selling him in the same window in order to avoid losing him on a free.

Either way, however, Pogba seems to have his heart set on leaving Man Utd for Barcelona, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo.

The 27-year-old has not had the happiest of times in Manchester since his return from Juventus in 2016, and it makes sense that he might now feel it’s time to move on.

United have generally under-achieved in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, and Pogba could do well to leave for the Nou Camp if he wants to challenge for major honours.

He may also find the style of play at Barca is better suited to his own style, as he’s seemed unable to really settle and show the best sides of his game at Old Trafford.