PSG may only have 11 fit players as they prepare to face Man United in the Champions League

Obviously the authorities will preach about player safety and how it’s the biggest priority, but the way they schedule games does make you wonder if money is the actual priority all along.

Some teams have faced some outrageous schedules so far this season due to leagues starting later and European competition, while cramming multiple international fixtures into the recent break hasn’t really helped either.

PSG are facing a nightmare scenario with a game on Friday despite a lot of their big players being in action last night, and it sounds like the squad isn’t in a good way as they prepare to face Man United in the Champions League next week.

A recent report from Goal has looked at the situation, and Thomas Tuchel is claiming that he might only have 11 fit players at this point.

He confirms that Draxler and Marquinhos are doubtful for the United game while Juan Bernat and Thilo Kehrer are definitely out, and Mauro Icardi can be added to that list.

On top of that they have a Covid-19 situation with Colin Dagba, Danilo Pereira and Marco Verratti potentially missing due to injuries and self-isolation, while it’s not clear what the status is with Ander Herrera either.

Just in case that wasn’t enough to be dealing with, their star players Neymar and Mbappe are knackered after a gruelling international schedule so they are not in a good way, and there could be a number of youngsters making their debut against Nimes on Friday.

The big two should be back to face United next week, but it could be a very makeshift supporting cast behind them so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to be fancying his chances at this point.