Real Madrid star rules himself out of the Clasico vs Barcelona due to injury

Attitudes towards injury are an interesting thing, because in most walks of life you would absolutely wait until you are fully healed before making a return.

Football is obviously different as clubs will look to patch players up and inject them so they can hobble through a game, but you do wonder if it’s worth it.

Most of the time it just results in more serious issues at a later date, and it just piles more pressure on the player when they lose form when trying to play through it.

Eden Hazard has had his fair share of issues since moving to Real Madrid, but it appears that he’s taken it into his own hands and ruled himself out of the upcoming game with Barcelona:

?? Hazard descarta jugar el Clásico del Camp Nou ?? El belga quiere redebutar cuando esté al máximo nivelhttps://t.co/irzTxzFor0 — Deportes Cuatro (@DeportesCuatro) October 15, 2020

He’s stated that he wants to wait until he’s fully fit and playing at his best level before making the return, which does make sense in a lot of ways.

The other side of the argument will say that footballers are always going to have some kind of knock so you could spend you’re entire career waiting to be 100% fit, so this could become a bit psychological battle for the Belgian.

Either way you have to respect him for making the difficult decision, but it now makes it unclear when he will actually come back.