Fabrizio Romano clarifies claims after Chelsea are linked with Borussia Dortmund prodigy

Fabrizio Romano has denied that he linked Chelsea with a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland via his Twitter account.

Romano is widely considered one of the most reliable sources in world football when it comes to transfer news, which is why Chelsea fans will have no doubt got excited when The Sun picked up on the Italian linking Haaland with a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old found the back of the net on 44 occasions in just 40 appearances at club level last season. It looks as though he is sure to be one of the greatest players of his generation and a potential future Ballon D’Or winner.

However, while Chelsea would undoubtedly be happy to have a player of his talent leading their line, Romano has confirmed that suggestions he made the link between the two parties is actually fake news. See the below.

I never said it my friend… — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 14, 2020

Misinformation is rife in modern football. Fans are so keen to see their clubs linked with the best talent on offer, thus information can be twisted and inaccurately represented.

Sorry, Chelsea fans, but we don’t expect to see Haaland in SW6 anytime soon.