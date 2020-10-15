As Arsene Wenger looks to evolve the footballing landscape, it was perhaps inevitable that he would get push back on his ideas from some quarters.
It’s worth remembering that having substitutes, the back pass rule and even numbers or sponsors on shirts were all criticised at the outset.
An overhaul of the beautiful game probably isn’t necessary, but a little tweak here and there could do wonders.
Wenger’s ideas aren’t radical by any means, and his stature in the game means that he’ll get more than a cursory ear to listen to what he has to say, but former Liverpool star, Jose Enrique, isn’t a fan.
“Oh my God. People are trying to change too much. Throw-ins have been a part of football for so long,” he said.
Even though he’s retired from the game, Enrique is entitled to his opinion, and it’s likely to be one that others share.
However, Wenger is savvy enough to know which battles he can win when it comes to implementation of his ideas, so it will be interesting to see which get through and actioned over the next few months.
