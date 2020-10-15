Spurs look to add defensive cover but Daniel Levy only offers half of his £18m asking price

We usually see the domestic transfer window being used by lower division clubs in the loan market, so it’s interesting to see that a few high profile Championship players could still get their move.

Spurs are actually looking quite exciting this season and they’ve had to endure a brutal schedule to open their season, so it’s not a surprise that injuries might become an issue.

Eric Dier was forced to miss England’s game last night due to injury, and The Telegraph have indicated that Swansea defender Joe Rodon is their main target to provide some cover.

The window closes tomorrow so they will need to move quickly here, but the report does state that the Welsh side can’t afford to turn down any big offers for their key assets.

Swansea are looking for around £18m to let him go while Daniel Levy is only willing to pay half of that up front just now, while the fee could increase if bonuses and add-ons are met.

Rodon has started to break into the Welsh national side so playing with Gareth Bale every week could be an enticing prospect, but it could all come down to the two sides agreeing a fee.

At this point the Swansea board are currently contemplating what to do with that opening offer, but there’s not a lot of time for negotiations here.