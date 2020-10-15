‘Good man’ – These England fans all say the same thing after Reece James’ full-time red card

Reece James was sent off for England after the full-time whistle yesterday night – and everyone on Twitter was saying the same thing about the youngster’s red card.
Chelsea right-back James was arguably England’s best player during Gareth Southgate’s men’s 1-0 Nations League defeat to Denmark at Wembley.
Harry Maguire’s rash sending off after half an hour unravelled England’s strategy for the fixture, but James looked like his country’s best outlet wide on the right side.
However, his first start for his home nation was marred after the referee brandished his red card for the second time of the night after the full-time whistle had blown.
ITV’s Gabriel Clarke took to Twitter to report that the red card was shown for ‘foul and abusive language’. James was clearly displeased with the referee’s performance.
Reece James red card confirmed after FT whistle for foul and abusive language to the referee @itvfootball
It was a questionable refereeing performance, and even with James now being suspended for the next international break, these fans on Twitter do not think he was in the wrong.
In fact, many who replied to Clarke’s tweet on the matter actually supported James! Have a look at this.
Can’t blame him really, the referee was awful at best.
Regardless of what he said it was justified. Referee was hopeless
Ref got what he deserved, shocking performance
Good man, the ref was terrible
Good ref was a disgrace. Deserved to be told
Not professional of Reece, but he just did what we all wanted to do.
