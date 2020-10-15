Chelsea star could miss out on Southampton fixture after long-haul flight from South America

Chelsea summer signing Thiago Silva could be left out of the Blues’ fixture with Southampton at the weekend, according to The Athletic.

Thiago Silva, signed on a free transfer following his departure from PSG, looked sturdy and assured as Chelsea brushed aside Crystal Palace 4-0 last time out.

Frank Lampard will have been given plenty of encouragement seeing the Brazilian next to centre-back partner Kurt Zouma, with the two French-speakers evidently forming a good understanding with each other.

Unfortunately for the Chelsea boss, that pairing could be disrupted as Chelsea take to the Stamford Bridge pitch again to face Southampton in the Premier League this weekend.

The Athletic report that there are doubt as to whether Silva will feature for Chelsea this weekend following the long-haul flight back from Peru, where he featured for Brazil earlier this week.

Lampard will know from his own experiences that you need to look after your body when you get to Silva’s age, so it will come as no surprise if he is given the day off.

Though, he would undoubtedly be missed.