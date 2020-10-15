Menu

Chelsea star could miss out on Southampton fixture after long-haul flight from South America

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea summer signing Thiago Silva could be left out of the Blues’ fixture with Southampton at the weekend, according to The Athletic

Thiago Silva, signed on a free transfer following his departure from PSG, looked sturdy and assured as Chelsea brushed aside Crystal Palace 4-0 last time out.

Frank Lampard will have been given plenty of encouragement seeing the Brazilian next to centre-back partner Kurt Zouma, with the two French-speakers evidently forming a good understanding with each other.

MORE: Chelsea injury news: Blues boosted with summer signing duo available at the weekend

Unfortunately for the Chelsea boss, that pairing could be disrupted as Chelsea take to the Stamford Bridge pitch again to face Southampton in the Premier League this weekend.

The Athletic report that there are doubt as to whether Silva will feature for Chelsea this weekend following the long-haul flight back from Peru, where he featured for Brazil earlier this week.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea injury news: Blues boosted with summer signing duo available at the weekend
Mikel Arteta on Arsenal squad’s reaction to Thomas Partey signing and potential debut against Man City
AC Milan star on Chelsea shortlist with contract expiring next summer

Lampard will know from his own experiences that you need to look after your body when you get to Silva’s age, so it will come as no surprise if he is given the day off.

Though, he would undoubtedly be missed.

More Stories Frank Lampard Thiago Silva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.