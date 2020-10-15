Wayne Rooney could be fast-tracked into management by start of next week

England legend Wayne Rooney could be Derby County manager by the start of next week, according to The Sun.

Rooney stunned English football when he signed for Derby as a player-coach, netting five goals in 20 Championship appearances for the Rams last season.

Derby have endured a difficult start to the new campaign, sitting in 20th place after four games played. As per The Sun, that leaves manager Phillip Cocu in danger of facing the axe.

The report claims that, should Derby press ahead and sack Cocu, Rooney would take the reins in his place – and all of this could happen by the start of next week.

Few would have thought that Rooney could be fast-tracked into management in this manner, but having seen former England international teammates Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard do it, he probably fancies his own chances.

Now 34-years-old, retirement from the professional game can’t be far away for Wazza. Taking the Derby hot seat would be a baptism of fire into management – but you learn nothing in life by staying in your comfort zone!