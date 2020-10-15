If reports during the last transfer window were to be believed, Chelsea tried their level best to sign Declan Rice from West Ham but the Hammers held firm.

To the player’s credit, even though it would’ve meant a reunion with best friend Mason Mount and, arguably, a much better chance of silverware, he didn’t look to push through the move.

Given the winter transfer window is only a couple of months away, however, the likelihood that the Blues will come back in again for the England international is strong.

TalkSPORT pundit, Ally McCoist, whilst agreeing that Rice may well be the long-term solution in the defensive midfield slot for Frank Lampard, was in no mood to agree with his colleague, Adrian Durham, however, as to why N’Golo Kante should be replaced sooner rather than later.

“Declan Rice is a fantastic player and will continue to improve, longer term he might be an option [for Chelsea],” he said on the talkSPORT Breakfast Show, cited by talkSPORT.

“But I listened to the discussion between Adrian Durham and Goughie yesterday, and I’m just not having Adrian!

“He’s level of reasoning was that Kante was substituted in the World Cup final, right? What kind of argument is that to have? He’s got a World Cup winner’s medal, mate!

“I’ll tell you right now, I don’t disagree with the opinion that longer-term Declan Rice would be a great option, whether that’s for Chelsea or anybody else.

“But at this moment in time, for me, Kante would still be the number one holding player in the world.”

Whether Kante or Rice are the preferred option going forward, both players are amongst the best at what they do, and it leaves Lampard in an enviable position.